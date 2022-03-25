First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.76. First Advantage shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 9,920 shares.

The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

Several research analysts have commented on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Advantage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

