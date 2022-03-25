Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, HSBC lowered Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

