Findev Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Findev Company Profile

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

