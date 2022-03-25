Findev Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Findev Company Profile (Get Rating)
