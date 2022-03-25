Financial Review: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -111.39% -68.71% MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.08%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.73%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Risk and Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 20.74 -$62.13 million ($4.04) -0.50 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 16.30 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -7.60

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

