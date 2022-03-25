FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.88. FIGS shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 16,955 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FIGS by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

