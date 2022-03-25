Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.