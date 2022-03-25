Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.
FITB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
