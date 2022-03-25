Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 510 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

