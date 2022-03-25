Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

