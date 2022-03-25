Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $39,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.74 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

