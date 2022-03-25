Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $180.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $149.12 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.37.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

