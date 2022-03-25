Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

TRP opened at $56.74 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

