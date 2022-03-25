Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 999 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

