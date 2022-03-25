Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 2,193,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

