Falcon Wealth Planning Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 116,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

