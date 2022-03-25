Falcon Wealth Planning Has $865,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. 227,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,025. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

