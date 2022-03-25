Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

NYSE EXR opened at $194.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

