Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EXAI opened at $14.61 on Friday. Exscientia has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

