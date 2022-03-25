Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 640,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

