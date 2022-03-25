Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Update

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EXEO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Exeo Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

