Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Update

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EXEO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Exeo Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
