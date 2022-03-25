Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

