Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

