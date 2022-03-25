EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.