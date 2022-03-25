EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 4,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

