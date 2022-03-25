Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.60. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 470 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

