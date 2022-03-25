Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Euronext alerts:

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.45. 5,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. Euronext has a 1 year low of $84.46 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.