EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.83.

ESLOY opened at $92.25 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

