Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce $376.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the highest is $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.42 on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 309,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.48. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

