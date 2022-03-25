Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

