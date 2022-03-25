Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

SAN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

