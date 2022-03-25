Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:TREX opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

