Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 355.93% from the stock’s current price.
EQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
