Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 355.93% from the stock’s current price.

EQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

