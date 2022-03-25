Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQ has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

