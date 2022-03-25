Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Equillium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,079. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
