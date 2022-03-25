Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Equillium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,079. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

