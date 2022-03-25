EOS Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $439.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,351,483 coins and its circulating supply is 985,127,778 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

