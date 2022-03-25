EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 37,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on shares of EnWave and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$98.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

