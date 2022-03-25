Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 404,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 307.39 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

