Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,354. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

