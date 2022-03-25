Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at TheStreet

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

