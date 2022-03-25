Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE EPAC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
