Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after buying an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 1,138,356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 769,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $4,158,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

