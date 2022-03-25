Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $849.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

