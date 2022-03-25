ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

