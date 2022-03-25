Emgold Mining (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Down 9.1%

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

