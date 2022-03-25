Emgold Mining (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Down 9.1%

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emgold Mining (EGMCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.