EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

EME traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

