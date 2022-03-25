Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ELLO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.21. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital (Get Rating)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.