Ellevest Inc. Sells 3,892 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

