Ellevest Inc. Sells 252 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -298.71 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

