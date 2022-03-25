Ellevest Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.12. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.