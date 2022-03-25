Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $162.12 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

