Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 641,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

